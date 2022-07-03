Alberta man killed in fatal crash near Field, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One man has died, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon, in Yoho National Park.

Golden-Field RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident between an automobile and a semi-truck in Yoho National Park, approximately 17 kilometres west of Field, B.C.

The driver, a 31-year-old Alberta man and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the collision.

An RCMP officer with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service of BC attended the scene and conducted an investigation in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service. Police say evidence at the scene suggests that the driver of the car was heading westbound on Highway 1 when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the driver of the semi-truck, who swerved into the eastbound ditch in an attempt to avoid the collision.

Emergency response crews from the Lake Louise Fire Department, Field BC Ambulance Service, Lake Louise Ambulance Service, BC Parks, and the Golden Fire Department also attended the scene.

First and foremost, we and our partners extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased party, said Const. Kat Robinson, Golden-Field RCMP.

We would also like to thank the citizens who were first on scene, who helped those involved in the motor vehicle incident, and who stayed to help emergency crews as they arrived – you were vital in today’s incident.

The accident caused major delays over the Canada Day long weekend, delaying hundreds of motorists, while the collision investigation was being conducted.

The highway was reopened by 6 p.m. Saturday.