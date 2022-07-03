Memorial bike ride held in Vancouver for UBC cyclist student killed by dump truck

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial bike ride was underway Sunday morning for a cyclist killed by a dump truck earlier this week.

28-year-old UBC PhD student Agustín Beltrán was killed while riding his bike near Pacific Boulevard and Hornby Street in Vancouver.

Sunday morning, a group of cyclists along with Beltrán’s family gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery before setting out on a remembrance ride.

“I just started tweeting about it after my husband went through the intersection shortly after the incident happened,” Lucy Maloney said, the tribute ride organizer.

“I was very upset because we ride through that intersection all the time. I am a cyclist advocate and other riders were reaching out to me asking if we would set up a tribute ride. So I reached out to the family.”

Cycling advocates would like to see more measures like speed enforcement and protected bicycle signals be put in place.

