Parkland RCMP looking for white truck after cyclist hit on Highway 60

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a truck after a cyclist was hit early Sunday morning.

Parkland RCMP said they were called to Highway 60 just south of Highway 627 around 6:40 a.m. after a cyclist was hit and the vehicle took off.

Bystanders found the injured man in the southbound lane and called RCMP.

Police say a 74-year-old man from Fort St. John, B.C., had both head and shoulder injuries and was conscious but not alert. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

2:11 RCMP calling for boater safety this long weekend RCMP calling for boater safety this long weekend

Witnesses told police there were foggy conditions in the area at the time and police said the driver of what they believe is a “white coloured large truck” may have not been aware they hit someone.

Story continues below advertisement

At the scene, police found a broken side mirror and say that it could compare to the ones a Ford F350 would have.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment at 825-220-7267 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.