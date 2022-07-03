Parkland RCMP looking for white truck after cyclist hit on Highway 60

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a truck after a cyclist was hit early Sunday morning.
Parkland RCMP said they were called to Highway 60 just south of Highway 627 around 6:40 a.m. after a cyclist was hit and the vehicle took off.
Bystanders found the injured man in the southbound lane and called RCMP.
Police say a 74-year-old man from Fort St. John, B.C., had both head and shoulder injuries and was conscious but not alert. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.
Witnesses told police there were foggy conditions in the area at the time and police said the driver of what they believe is a “white coloured large truck” may have not been aware they hit someone.
At the scene, police found a broken side mirror and say that it could compare to the ones a Ford F350 would have.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment at 825-220-7267 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.
