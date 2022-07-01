FC Edmonton’s 3-0 victory over York United FC gives team its 2nd win in 3 games

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the team’s difficult start to the Canadian Premier League season, FC Edmonton is starting to see more success on the pitch as of late.

The Eddies won 3-0 over York United FC while playing at home on Clarke Field on Friday. While the victory was just the team’s second win of the year, it’s also the Eddies’ second win in their past three games.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton captures 1st win of of CPL season

While York United FC had the edge in possession in Friday’s match, FC Edmonton dominated in shots on goal, six to one.

Edmonton midfielder Bicou Bissainthe opened the scoring when he headed in a cross on a corner kick in the 24th minute of the match.

The Eddies’ Mamadi Camara scored the team’s second goal in the 57th minute. He broke away from several York defenders to accept a pass and score right in front of the Ontario team’s net.

Story continues below advertisement

Gabriel Bitar scored FC Edmonton’s third goal in the 59th minute.

Despite Friday’s win, FC Edmonton remains at the bottom of the CPL standings with two wins, four draws and eight losses on the season.

After @MastaKacher reached a milestone of 150 career matches this afternoon, we gifted him a team-signed ball for achieving that big milestone. Congrats Masta!!! 👊🏻#FCEd #CanPL pic.twitter.com/H5IomVii01 — FC Edmonton (@FCEdmontonNow) July 2, 2022

The Eddies’ next match is on Saturday, July 9 when they host Pacific FC at Clarke Field.

1:31 FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club – Apr 8, 2022