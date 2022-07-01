Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FC Edmonton’s 3-0 victory over York United FC gives team its 2nd win in 3 games

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 10:02 pm
File photo of the CPL logo. View image in full screen
File photo of the CPL logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Despite the team’s difficult start to the Canadian Premier League season, FC Edmonton is starting to see more success on the pitch as of late.

The Eddies won 3-0 over York United FC while playing at home on Clarke Field on Friday. While the victory was just the team’s second win of the year, it’s also the Eddies’ second win in their past three games.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton captures 1st win of of CPL season

While York United FC had the edge in possession in Friday’s match, FC Edmonton dominated in shots on goal, six to one.

Edmonton midfielder Bicou Bissainthe opened the scoring when he headed in a cross on a corner kick in the 24th minute of the match.

The Eddies’ Mamadi Camara scored the team’s second goal in the 57th minute. He broke away from several York defenders to accept a pass and score right in front of the Ontario team’s net.

Story continues below advertisement

Gabriel Bitar scored FC Edmonton’s third goal in the 59th minute.

Trending Stories

Despite Friday’s win, FC Edmonton remains at the bottom of the CPL standings with two wins, four draws and eight losses on the season.

The Eddies’ next match is on Saturday, July 9 when they host Pacific FC at Clarke Field.

Click to play video: 'FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club' FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club
FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club – Apr 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagFC Edmonton tagCanadian Soccer tagMen's soccer tagEddies tagCPL soccer tagyork united fc tagBicou Bissainthe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers