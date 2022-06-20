FC Edmonton set to play provincial rivals after earning 1st win of season

Send this page to someone via email

FC Edmonton will face a tall task trying to win on the road Sunday against provincial rivals Cavalry FC, who are sitting in first place in the Canadian Premier League standings.

But the soccer club, which has faced challenges this season as a result of searching for a new ownership group, will be buoyed by having won its first game of the CPL season over the weekend.

The Eddies defeated Atlético Ottawa 1-0 at home on Clarke Field on Sunday. Midfielder Bicou Bissain, who was acquired by FC Edmonton on loan from Pacific FC in April, broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 65th minute of the match.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton acquires ‘defensive midfielder’ on loan from Pacific FC

He headed the ball into the net, converting on a corner kick by teammate Azriel Gonzalez.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton dominated Ottawa in terms of shots on net during the match 6 to 1.

This W is for our loyal and amazing fans!

Thank you for sticking with us through tough times!#FCEd #CanPL pic.twitter.com/kkC4dhEoUu — FC Edmonton (@FCEdmontonNow) June 19, 2022

The Eddies’ seven points on the season see them currently sit at the bottom of the CPL standings with one win, four draws and seven losses.

Sunday’s match between FC Edmonton and Cavalry FC will kick off at 5 p.m. local time at Spruce Meadows’ ATCO Field just outside Calgary.

1:31 FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club – Apr 8, 2022