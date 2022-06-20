Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FC Edmonton set to play provincial rivals after earning 1st win of season

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 9:16 pm
FC Edmonton practise on May 15, 2019. View image in full screen
FC Edmonton practise on May 15, 2019. Global News

FC Edmonton will face a tall task trying to win on the road Sunday against provincial rivals Cavalry FC,  who are sitting in first place in the Canadian Premier League standings.

But the soccer club, which has faced challenges this season as a result of searching for a new ownership group, will be buoyed by having won its first game of the CPL season over the weekend.

The Eddies defeated Atlético Ottawa 1-0 at home on Clarke Field on Sunday. Midfielder Bicou Bissain, who was acquired by FC Edmonton on loan from Pacific FC in April, broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 65th minute of the match.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton acquires ‘defensive midfielder’ on loan from Pacific FC

He headed the ball into the net, converting on a corner kick by teammate Azriel Gonzalez.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton dominated Ottawa in terms of shots on net during the match 6 to 1.

Trending Stories

The Eddies’ seven points on the season see them currently sit at the bottom of the CPL standings with one win, four draws and seven losses.

Sunday’s match between FC Edmonton and Cavalry FC will kick off at 5 p.m. local time at Spruce Meadows’ ATCO Field just outside Calgary.

Click to play video: 'FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club' FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club
FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club – Apr 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagFC Edmonton tagMen's soccer tagCavalry FC tagEddies tagCPL soccer tagBicou Bissain tagBicou Bissain goal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers