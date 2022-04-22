FC Edmonton acquires ‘defensive midfielder’ on loan from Pacific FC

Send this page to someone via email

As the soccer club prepares for its first road game of the young Canadian Premier League season this weekend, FC Edmonton has acquired more depth for its midfield.

The team announced Friday it has acquired 23-year-old Bicou Bissainthe from Pacific FC on loan.

“We are very excited to welcome Bicou to our team and to our league,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release.

“He’s a versatile player, who can play centre back and also a defensive midfielder, and with our smaller roster, we will use him in both of these positions.”

Bissainthe spent last season playing in the Armenian Premier League. He has also played professionally in the U.S. and scored three goals while playing for Haiti’s national U20 team.

“He has had excellent experiences with the Haitian national team and in Europe, and we look forward to getting him integrated into our team as quickly as possible,” Koch said.

FC Edmonton has no wins or losses so far this season after the team’s first two matches ended in a draw.

The Eddies will take on Forge FC in Hamilton on Saturday.

