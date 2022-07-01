Menu

Canada

Water quality advisory lifted, Kin Beach in Vernon reopened to public

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 3:14 pm
The beach was temporarily closed for five days after higher-than-allowable bacterial levels. View image in full screen
The beach was temporarily closed for five days after higher-than-allowable bacterial levels. Submitted

Just in time for the Canada Day long weekend, a popular North Okanagan beach has been reopened to the public.

On Thursday, the City of Vernon said the water quality advisory for Kin Beach was lifted and the beach has reopened.

The beach was closed for five days beginning on Monday, June 25, due to higher-than-allowable bacterial counts.

Read more: CSRD issues water quality advisory for Sunnybrae Beach

Signs were posted along the beach, advising the public that swimming was not recommended.

On Thursday, though, the city removed those signs after testing determined that bacterial levels had returned to acceptable levels.

For more information on water samples taken throughout the region, visit Interior Health’s water samples webpage.

Read more: English Bay, 3 other Metro Vancouver beaches closed amid high E. coli levels

