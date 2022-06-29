Menu

Health

CSRD issues water quality advisory for Sunnybrae Beach

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 2:15 pm
The regional district says Sunnybrae Beach beach is still open to the public, though recent water samples found unacceptable E.coli bacterial counts. View image in full screen
The regional district says Sunnybrae Beach beach is still open to the public, though recent water samples found unacceptable E.coli bacterial counts. Columbia Shuswap Regional District

A beach in B.C.’s Shuswap region is under a water quality advisory due to elevated bacterial levels.

On Wednesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the advisory for Sunnybrae Beach in Tappen.

The regional district says the beach is still open to the public, though recent water samples found unacceptable E. coli bacterial counts.

Read more: English Bay, 3 other Metro Vancouver beaches closed amid high E. coli levels

“The beach is not closed, however, Interior Health is advising that due to the elevated water sample results, the public should be made aware of the increased risk of swimming at Sunnybrae Beach,” said the CSRD.

The regional district says when bacterial counts are high, there is an increased risk of illness to swimmers and bathers who use the water.

It added that follow-up water samples are being taken, and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels.

The water quality advisory is in addition to an advisory issued on June 28 by Interior Health for an algae bloom in Salmon Arm Bay, which includes the Sunnybrae area.

Notably, the Sunnybrae Beach advisory does not affect Sandy Beach or Pebble Beach in Blind Bay.

Further, Sunnybrae Community Beach Park will remain open, though users are advised to refrain from immersing themselves in the water, and to not ingest any untreated water.

