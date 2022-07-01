Manitobans take in bigger Canada Day celebrations since start of pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will be taking in Canada Day festivities for the first time in nearly two years.

The 2020 and 2021 celebrations were either done on a small scale or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most popular events that takes place at The Forks is being renamed as “New Day at The Forks” to reflect the impacts colonialism has on Indigenous peoples in Canada.

Events started at 8 a.m., which included a morning ceremony led by Elders Wanbdi Wakita and Pahan Pte San Win in Oodena.

Numerous pop-up events will be held throughout the day as well, including hands-on activities, music, theatre and dance.

Most of the events at The Forks will run until about 5 p.m. and no fireworks will take place this year.

Other celebrations are taking place at Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre, St. Norbert, Tyndall Park and Assiniboina Downs.

Fireworks will take place at the Assiniboina Down and Tyndall Park gatherings. They are expected to get underway at about 10:30 p.m.

Towns outside of the provincial capital are holding Canada Day celebrations, including fireworks in Portage la Prairie and Brandon.

You can find more Canada Day celebrations by clicking the link here.