Court rejects Chief RoseAnne Archibald’s attempt to overturn AFN suspension

Send this page to someone via email

The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.

The organization has issued a statement saying an Ontario Superior Court judge declined to take action on Archibald’s request for a hearing prior to the start of an annual general meeting next week in Vancouver.

The assembly’s executive committee argued that the potential court action raised issues that should be handled through an internal dispute-resolution process and the upcoming meeting.

Archibald was suspended by the committee on June 17 pending an investigation into four complaints lodged against her by her staff.

Read more: National Chief RoseAnne Archibald suspended from Assembly of First Nations

Story continues below advertisement

The day before, Archibald issued a statement alleging she is being persecuted for trying to investigate corruption within the assembly.

The committee issued a statement on Thursday confirming Archibald will be allowed to attend the Vancouver meeting, where she will have the opportunity to speak to a resolution that asks the assembly’s chiefs to ratify and continue her suspension.