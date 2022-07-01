New Brunswick RCMP officer injured after vehicle hit by impaired driver

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Tracadie, N.B., was arrested for impaired driving after allegedly crashing her car into an RCMP vehicle.

In a recent release, police say a member of the Tracadie RCMP was on the way to assist the Neguac RCMP with a call for a disturbance around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“While merging onto Route 11 near the intersection of route Rivière-à-la-Truite, the member encountered an SUV that was driving the wrong direction on an off-ramp,” the release said.

“The member attempted to swerve out of the way, but the SUV collided head-on with the police vehicle.”

It said the police vehicle sustained “serious damage” and the officer was trapped inside. The SUV driver fled the scene and another driver stopped to help the officer get out of the vehicle.

The officer, who sustained minor injuries, searched for the driver of the SUV and found her about 300 metres away in tall grass, where she was arrested. The driver was uninjured, the release said.

The RCMP member was transported to hospital and later released.

The woman who was arrested was given breathalyzer tests at the Tracadie RCMP detachment, and the tests registered about three times the legal alcohol limit. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Tracadie Provincial Court on Feb. 24, 2023.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP, the Tracadie Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene, the release said. A lane of the highway was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the citizen who stopped to help our member when she was trapped in her vehicle, as well as our first responder partners who assisted with this incident,” said Cpl. Kevin Plourde with the Tracadie RCMP in the release.

“This could have been an exceptionally bad situation for everyone, including our member,” said Plourde. “If you ever needed a reminder of the dangers of driving impaired, this is it.”

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.