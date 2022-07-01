Menu

Canada

Canada Day 2022: Parade set to begin in East York

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 10:19 am
People watch a fireworks show in Toronto as part of Canada Day celebrations, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. View image in full screen
People watch a fireworks show in Toronto as part of Canada Day celebrations, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

2022’s Canada Day parade is set to begin in East York.

The parade, in its 65th year, will start at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m. and then wind its way to Stan Wadlow Park.

Read more: Canada Day 2022: A list of fireworks shows in the Toronto area

The parade will include floats, bands, antique cars, community groups, entertainers and local businesses.

On its website, the East York Canada Day Festival said that beginning at 11 a.m., there will be main stage entertainment, a midway, children’s activities, an artisan market, food vendors and a beer garden at Stan Wadlow Park.

“Our day ends with a spectacular fireworks show presented by the City of Toronto,” the website reads.

