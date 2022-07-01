Canada Day 2022: Parade set to begin in East York

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

2022’s Canada Day parade is set to begin in East York.

The parade, in its 65th year, will start at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m. and then wind its way to Stan Wadlow Park.

The parade will include floats, bands, antique cars, community groups, entertainers and local businesses.

On its website, the East York Canada Day Festival said that beginning at 11 a.m., there will be main stage entertainment, a midway, children’s activities, an artisan market, food vendors and a beer garden at Stan Wadlow Park.

“Our day ends with a spectacular fireworks show presented by the City of Toronto,” the website reads.

Advertisement