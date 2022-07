Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say an elderly woman found in Toronto has been reunited with her family.

In a tweet early Friday morning, Toronto Police said at around 1 a.m., officers located a woman in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area.

In an update at 9:15 a.m., officers said the woman was identified and has been reunited with her family.