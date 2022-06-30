5 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after incident at Toronto pool

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Paramedics said five people have been transported to hospital, after an incident at a pool in Toronto.

Paramedics told Global News two children, two women and one man were taken to a local hospital.

John Carson, a platoon chief at Toronto Fire Services, said crews received report of what is believed to be “elevated levels of chlorine” at a pool in a fitness facility on Yonge Street.

Carson said 16 firefighters attended the scene.

He said the people “self evacuated” the pool, and nine to 10 people were affected.

Carson said the pool has been cordoned off.

He said people were moved to “fresh air” which was enough to “mitigate the situation.”

Carson said the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority have been notified.

According to Carson, the cause of the incident is under investigation.

While it’s not immediately clear if chlorine levels caused the incident, Carson said the chemical, if used incorrectly, can burn skin, eyes and irritate the nose.

It can also cause damage to the lungs, and can cause dizziness or nausea, Carson said, depending on the level of exposure.

