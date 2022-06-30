Man, 50, arrested in connection with Port Perry, Ont. break and enter investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in Port Perry Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on June 24, officers executed a search warrant at an Oshawa home in connection with a break and enter investigation.

During the search, police said Dewalt tools, fishing equipment, patio furniture and other items were seized.

According to police, 50-year-old Aaron Clague from Oshawa was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

