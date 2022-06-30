Menu

Crime

Man, 50, arrested in connection with Port Perry, Ont. break and enter investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 6:59 pm
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in Port Perry Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on June 24, officers executed a search warrant at an Oshawa home in connection with a break and enter investigation.

Read more: Man, 27, charged after robbery at Whitby, Ont., pharmacy: police

During the search, police said Dewalt tools, fishing equipment, patio furniture and other items were seized.

According to police, 50-year-old Aaron Clague from Oshawa was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. woman reunited with stolen family guitars' Kingston, Ont. woman reunited with stolen family guitars
Kingston, Ont. woman reunited with stolen family guitars – Jun 14, 2022
