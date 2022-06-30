Menu

Crime

Man, 27, charged after robbery at Whitby, Ont., pharmacy: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:47 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on May 30 at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Garden Street and Rossland Road.

Police said the suspect allegedly entered the store and grabbed a cellphone from the display counter.

Officers allege the man then left the store without paying.

Read more: Police seeking witnesses after hit-and-run in Whitby, Ont.

According to police, the man was confronted by an employee.

Police said the suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill the employee.

“It’s believed that he left on a dark mountain bike,” police said in a news release.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Corey Voskamp.

He has been charged with robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

