Man, 27, charged after robbery at Whitby, Ont., pharmacy: police

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on May 30 at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Garden Street and Rossland Road.

Police said the suspect allegedly entered the store and grabbed a cellphone from the display counter.

Officers allege the man then left the store without paying.

According to police, the man was confronted by an employee.

Police said the suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill the employee.

“It’s believed that he left on a dark mountain bike,” police said in a news release.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Corey Voskamp.

He has been charged with robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.