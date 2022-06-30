Lethbridge police advise ‘common sense’ during 2022 Canada Day celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service will be supplying additional resources to Henderson Lake and Galt Gardens throughout the day on Friday, as Canada Day celebrations return for 2022.

Drivers are warned Mayor Magrath Drive will likely see a lot of traffic and areas around Henderson Lake will be barricaded off.

Police will help with crowd control since a lot of people are expected to flock to the two parks.

“There will be no traffic around Henderson or on the north side or the south side,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Mike Williamson with the LPS community policing support section.

“We are expecting larger crowds that we’ve had in previous years. We’re anticipating anywhere from 18,000 to 20,000 people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are expecting larger crowds that we've had in previous years. We're anticipating anywhere from 18,000 to 20,000 people."

Henderson Park will host a kids zone, parkrun, mainstage performances, a food hub and the day will culminate in fireworks.

“There are Indigenous elements of the programming, which have been very deliberately planned to acknowledge the land we’re gathered on and the people who have called Sikoohkotoki home for generations,” the city said in a statement to Global News.

“The formal speaking portion of the day will include a blessing from a Blackfoot Elder as well as performances.”

The singing of ‘O Canada’ will be performed in English, French and Blackfoot.

The Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank will be in Galt Gardens to host its annual charity breakfast at a much-needed time for the organization.

A show n’ shine courtesy of the Lebarons Car Club, as well as an artisan market, will also be happening in the downtown park.

“It’s not a pancake breakfast. We’re serving really fantastic breakfast sandwiches and we always do it by donation, so a suggested donation is at least $2 but we will accept whatever people are willing to give,” said Interfaith’s executive director Danielle McIntyre.

“Stay safe, use your common sense and enjoy the day,” Williamson concluded.

A full list of events can be found on the city’s website.