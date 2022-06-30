Going through Halifax airport for Canada Day? Give yourself lots of time

Send this page to someone via email

Air travellers across the country are experiencing long lines, flight delays and cancellations as airports try to keep up with demand – and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is no exception.

Tiffany Chase, director of public affairs and marketing for the Halifax airport, attributes the surge to “pent-up demand” for travel during COVID-19, combined with the already-busy summer months.

“It’s really starting to pick up, there’s many more people travelling right now,” she told Global News.

“We’re headed into the peak summer months of July and August, and so we do expect that we’ll continue to see increasing amounts of travellers as people look to head out on that summer vacation or reconnect with family and friends.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:16 Travel Tips: Ongoing delays impacting Canadian travelers Travel Tips: Ongoing delays impacting Canadian travelers

According to the Fredericton-based analytics firm Data Wazo, more than a third of flights leaving Halifax were delayed and five per cent have been cancelled since June 25.

Chase said the Halifax airport isn’t seeing as much of an impact as some of the larger airports in Canada, but some travellers and flights are being affected.

“Those who might be on connecting flights from Halifax through one of those larger hubs in Canada might see a bit more of an impact, or delays,” she said.

Chase also noted that airports are experiencing the “growing pains” of recovering from COVID-19, which include staff shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

Peak hours at the airport vary from day-to-day, but high volumes are common in the early morning, mid-day, late in the afternoon and late in the evening.

Things are expected to be the busiest in August, when students begin to arrive in Halifax, coupled with the usual summer travellers.

However, with the upcoming Canada Day long weekend, Chase said the airport has been experiencing larger volumes since Wednesday, and she expects it to last through the holiday.

2:52 Ottawa gears up for Canada Day Ottawa gears up for Canada Day

In order to ensure people make it to their destinations on time, Chase strongly recommends they arrive early – especially if they’re checking luggage.

Story continues below advertisement

She said people should arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight, and three for an international one.

Read more: Toronto Pearson Airport passengers dealing with baggage claim backlogs

“If you’re checking a bag, you may encounter a lineup at the check-in counter, there could be potential lineups at security screening, just because so many more people are travelling for a long weekend,” she said.

“So just be prepared, give yourself lots of time, and once you get through security you’ll have time to enjoy the concessions that are available here at the airport.”

Chase also said people should check with their airlines to get the latest information on their flights. Flight schedules for departures and arrivals are also listed on the Halifax Stanfield International Airport website.

Advertisement