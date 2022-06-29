Menu

Consumer

Half of domestic flights to Canada’s big airports delayed, cancelled last week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Alghabra announces $105M in funding for 4 Canadian airports, air traffic control' Alghabra announces $105M in funding for 4 Canadian airports, air traffic control
Canada’s federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Wednesday $105 million in funding for technology and infrastructure improvements for air traffic control, and for four major Canadian airports. The money will go toward improving efficiency of air traffic control and on improving infrastructure at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, Vancouver International Airport and Calgary International Airport.

An analytics firm says a majority of domestic flights to some of Canada’s busiest airports were delayed or cancelled over the past week.

Data Wazo says 54 per cent of flights to six large airports were bumped off schedule in the seven days between June 22 and 28.

Some 38 per cent of the flights were delayed while 16 per cent were scrapped altogether.

The airports are Montreal, Calgary, Toronto’s Pearson and Billy Bishop airports, Ottawa and Halifax.

Read more: As summer travel heats up, how to navigate delays at home and abroad

Airlines and the federal government have been scrambling to respond to scenes of endless lines, flight disruptions and daily turmoil at airports — particularly at Pearson — a problem the aviation industry has blamed on a shortage of federal security and customs officers.

Canada’s airport security agency has hired more than 900 screeners since April, though many remain in training. Ottawa has also suspended randomized COVID-19 testing of vaccinated passengers through at least Thursday, following sector demands to process international travellers more quickly.

Ray Harris, who heads the Fredericton-based data company, says the flight statistics are based on arrivals page snapshots from various intervals throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Calgary airport taking steps for smooth summer travel as more passengers expected' Calgary airport taking steps for smooth summer travel as more passengers expected
Calgary airport taking steps for smooth summer travel as more passengers expected
© 2022 The Canadian Press
