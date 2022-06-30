Restored warplane lands in Okanagan, will soon be on display in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A vintage plane from the Second World War will soon be on display in the Okanagan.

On Thursday, a de Havilland 98 Mosquito, with its distinct looks and engine noise, landed at Kelowna International Airport.

Sporting a wooden frame, the two-engine, two-seat bomber was acquired by the KF Aerospace Centre following a five-year restoration for its aviation museum that’s expected to open in late August.

According to KF Aeropsace, the plane made its debut in 1941 and primarily served as a night fighter, and was capable of reaching speeds of 640 km/h.

“Across European, Mediterranean, and Italian theatres of war the Mosquito proved to be exceptionally versatile,” said KF Aerospace.

“It served as a bomber, fighter, night-fighter, photo-reconnaissance plane, and even provided wartime cargo and passenger connections through enemy territory. A total of 7,781 aircraft were built.”

The plane flew from Vancouver to Kelowna on Thursday. It’s said to be one of 30 Mosquitos remaining worldwide, and one of only two that are currently airworthy.

“The Mossie was an incredibly potent aircraft. It could pack a similar bomb load as a B17 and fight in any theatre at any time of day or night, at high or low altitude,” said KF Aerospace project supervisor D’Arcy Barker.

“It was truly a multi-role aircraft, at home in seemingly any operation. That’s what made it so special. Without it, where would we be? Thankfully, we’ll never know.”

KF Aerospace says the plane’s original wooden frame is made from B.C. Sitka spruce, and that it was one of many Mosquitos operated by Spartan Air Services in the 1950s and 60s to conduct high-altitude aerial cartography missions across Canada.

“It tells an absolutely amazing Canadian story,” said KF Aerospace executive director, Paula Quinn. “The aircraft flew around the country for years, mapping out the northernmost reaches of the landscape in a way that was never before possible.”

KF Aerospace says the Mosquito will be part of a collection that includes a Hawker Tempest MK2, the Odyssey DC-3 and a Convair CV580 among others.

