Independent investigation finds AMC Grand Chief committed workplace sexual harassment

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) says an independent investigation has found Grand Chief Arlen Dumas engaged in workplace sexual harassment.
The investigation began in March 2022 following a complaint against the chief from an AMC staff member.
Dumas was suspended pending the results of the investigation, without pay.
According to the AMC, his suspension will remain in effect until a special Chiefs-in-Assembly meeting, where a vote for the removal of Dumas as Grand Chief will take place.
Trending Stories
AMC says details uncovered during the investigation will not be made public.
AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments