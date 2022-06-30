Menu

Investigations

Independent investigation finds AMC Grand Chief committed workplace sexual harassment

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 5:42 pm
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs speaks during the Assembly of First Nations 38th annual general meeting Regina, Thursday, July 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. View image in full screen
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs speaks during the Assembly of First Nations 38th annual general meeting Regina, Thursday, July 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) says an independent investigation has found Grand Chief Arlen Dumas engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

The investigation began in March 2022 following a complaint against the chief from an AMC staff member.

Read more: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints temporary leader due to investigation

Dumas was suspended pending the results of the investigation, without pay.

According to the AMC, his suspension will remain in effect until a special Chiefs-in-Assembly meeting, where a vote for the removal of Dumas as Grand Chief will take place.

Trending Stories

AMC says details uncovered during the investigation will not be made public.

Click to play video: 'AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint' AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint
AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint – Mar 31, 2022
