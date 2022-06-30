SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed on Canada Day and Quebec’s moving day on July 1 in Montreal

By Staff Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa gears up for Canada Day' Ottawa gears up for Canada Day
WATCH: Ottawa gears up for Canada Day

Whether you are following Quebec tradition (moving day), celebrating the country’s national day (Canada Day) or just enjoying the day off, here is a partial list of what’s open and closed on Friday July 1st in the Montreal area.

For more details on places listed or not listed, check borough and business websites for holiday hours.

For information on public transit, see below.

Read more: City and housing advocates brace for moving day in Montreal

Closed:

  • Federal and provincial government offices
  • City of Montreal offices, including borough offices
  • Passport offices
  • Canada Post offices (and mail will not be collected or delivered)
  • Municipal court
  • Most bank branches
  • Most shopping centres and retail stores
  • The SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlets
  •  La Grande Bibliothèque

Open:

Trending Stories
  • Most grocery stores. Check for holiday hours
  • Pharmacies. Check for holiday hours
  • Most SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) outlets, unless located inside a shopping mall
  • The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
  • La Ronde amusement park
  • Many shops in tourist areas like the Old Port
  • Ecocentres
  • Waste collection will operate on holiday hours set by respective boroughs
  • Swimming pools, sports centres and cultural venues (libraries) might operate on holiday hours (check borough websites)
  • The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open
  • Gas stations

Transit:

Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will run on its holiday schedule. Check its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Exo commuter trains and buses, the Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will all run on different schedules, check their respective websites.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre marches with convoy protesters on eve of Canada Day celebrations' Poilievre marches with convoy protesters on eve of Canada Day celebrations
Poilievre marches with convoy protesters on eve of Canada Day celebrations
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec tagMontreal tagCanada Day tagSTM tagPharmacies tagPools tagSAQ tagMoving Day tagJuly 1 tagPassports tagSQDC tagFriday tagLa Ronde tagwhat's open closed Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers