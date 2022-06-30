What’s open and closed on Canada Day and Quebec’s moving day on July 1 in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you are following Quebec tradition (moving day), celebrating the country’s national day (Canada Day) or just enjoying the day off, here is a partial list of what’s open and closed on Friday July 1st in the Montreal area.

For more details on places listed or not listed, check borough and business websites for holiday hours.

For information on public transit, see below.

Closed:

Federal and provincial government offices

City of Montreal offices, including borough offices

Passport offices

Canada Post offices (and mail will not be collected or delivered)

Municipal court

Most bank branches

Most shopping centres and retail stores

The SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlets

La Grande Bibliothèque

Open:

Most grocery stores. Check for holiday hours

Pharmacies. Check for holiday hours

Most SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) outlets, unless located inside a shopping mall

The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

La Ronde amusement park

Many shops in tourist areas like the Old Port

Ecocentres

Waste collection will operate on holiday hours set by respective boroughs

Swimming pools, sports centres and cultural venues (libraries) might operate on holiday hours (check borough websites)

The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open

Gas stations

Transit:

Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will run on its holiday schedule. Check its website.

Exo commuter trains and buses, the Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will all run on different schedules, check their respective websites.

