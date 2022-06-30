What’s open and closed on Canada Day and Quebec’s moving day on July 1 in Montreal

Whether you are following Quebec tradition (moving day), celebrating the country’s national day (Canada Day) or just enjoying the day off, here is a partial list of what’s open and closed on Friday July 1st in the Montreal area.
For more details on places listed or not listed, check borough and business websites for holiday hours.
For information on public transit, see below.
Closed:
- Federal and provincial government offices
- City of Montreal offices, including borough offices
- Passport offices
- Canada Post offices (and mail will not be collected or delivered)
- Municipal court
- Most bank branches
- Most shopping centres and retail stores
- The SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlets
- La Grande Bibliothèque
Open:
- Most grocery stores. Check for holiday hours
- Pharmacies. Check for holiday hours
- Most SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) outlets, unless located inside a shopping mall
- The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
- La Ronde amusement park
- Many shops in tourist areas like the Old Port
- Ecocentres
- Waste collection will operate on holiday hours set by respective boroughs
- Swimming pools, sports centres and cultural venues (libraries) might operate on holiday hours (check borough websites)
- The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open
- Gas stations
Transit:
Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will run on its holiday schedule. Check its website.
Exo commuter trains and buses, the Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will all run on different schedules, check their respective websites.
