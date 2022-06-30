Menu

Crime

Family of Regis Korchinski Paquet sues officers, watchdog 2 years after her death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 3:35 pm
Regis Korchinski-Paquet is shown in an undated handout photo provided by her family's lawyer.
Regis Korchinski-Paquet is shown in an undated handout photo provided by her family's lawyer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ma'at Legal Services MANDATORY CREDIT

The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has filed a lawsuit against several police officers and the head of Ontario’s police watchdog more than two years after the 29-year-old woman fell from a Toronto balcony.

The lawsuit, which was filed earlier this week, also names as defendants the province’s attorney general, the City of Toronto and the Toronto Community Housing Corporation.

Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from the balcony of her west end apartment in May 2020 while police, who were called to conduct a wellness check, were in the home.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet's death reinforces need for major mental health and policing reforms, advocates say

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, later found there were no grounds to charge any of the officers involved.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The statement of claim filed this week alleges Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives suffered emotional distress after they were provided with “misleading information” at the time of herdeath.

Justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet march held in Toronto as anniversary of death approaches

Jason E. Bogle, the lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet’s family, has released a video that he alleges shows an interaction between Toronto police and Korchinski-Paquet moments before she fell.

The defendants, who have 20 days to file a statement of defence after being served with the suit, could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
