Heat warnings issued for western Elgin, Middlesex counties

It’ll be a hot start to the Canada Day long weekend, with Environment Canada throwing up heat warnings for the London region ahead of sweltering temperatures on Friday.

The heat warning, in place for Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County, calls for highs Friday afternoon of near 31 C, feeling in the mid-to-high 30s with the humidex.

The warning, which came into effect late Thursday morning, is also in place for Rodney, Shedden and Western Elgin County, as well as Essex and Lambton counties to the west.

Little in the way of heat relief will come in the overnight hours, as the mercury dips down to a low of only 21 C.

Forecasters with the national weather service say they expect the one-day heat event will end Friday night, with Saturday set to see sunny skies and a high of 25 C.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category,” the heat warning states, advising residents to stay cool and hydrated.

Local residents are reminded of the dangers of leaving children or pets in cars, and are also being asked to check in on loved ones and elderly people who live alone.

“Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine,” the heat warning says.

More information about heat-related illness can be found on the health unit’s website.