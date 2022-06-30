Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking witnesses after hit-and-run in Whitby, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:16 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking to speak to witnesses after a hit-and-run in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m., officers received a reported that a pedestrian had been struck in a private parking lot at 80 Thickson Road South.

Officers said the victim — a 23-year-old driver — was in the parking lot when the suspect vehicle “made minor contact with her car.”

Read more: Stolen SUV involved in 3 Whitby crashes following pursuit, suspect arrested: police

Police said the suspect vehicle — a beige or tan SUV — allegedly drove away.

Trending Stories

Officers said the driver ran after the vehicle and tried to stop them from leaving.

“The female was dragged and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “The victim was taken to a trauma centre and the suspect vehicle was last seen going southbound on Thickson Road.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHit and Run tagWhitby tagDurham Regional Police tagPedestrian Struck tagDRPS tagthickson road taghit and run whitby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers