Police seeking witnesses after hit-and-run in Whitby, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to speak to witnesses after a hit-and-run in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m., officers received a reported that a pedestrian had been struck in a private parking lot at 80 Thickson Road South.

Officers said the victim — a 23-year-old driver — was in the parking lot when the suspect vehicle “made minor contact with her car.”

Police said the suspect vehicle — a beige or tan SUV — allegedly drove away.

Officers said the driver ran after the vehicle and tried to stop them from leaving.

“The female was dragged and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “The victim was taken to a trauma centre and the suspect vehicle was last seen going southbound on Thickson Road.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.