Education

Doug Ford warns Ontario teachers to be back in school in fall as contract talks loom

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Teachers’ Federation calls on province for post-pandemic recovery in the classroom' Ontario Teachers’ Federation calls on province for post-pandemic recovery in the classroom
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Teachers’ Federation calls on province for post-pandemic recovery in the classroom

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Premier Doug Ford says he will negotiate fairly with the province’s teachers, but warns that students must be in school in the fall.

Ford says the province will give more than a one per cent raise to teachers, whose contracts expire on Aug. 31.

The premier says extracurricular activities must also be available to students come September.

Read more: Ontario school boards set virtual learning plans for 2022-23 year as interest drops

Those activities have been cut in the past when teachers work to rule.

Four of the five major education unions have already taken the first step to start bargaining by sending a notice of intent to the province.

The Progressive Conservatives had a poor relationship with the unions over the previous four years, with teachers staging various strikes and work-to-rule campaigns during the last round of negotiations.

Click to play video: 'Ford holds cabinet meeting as Ontario NDP unveils new interim leader' Ford holds cabinet meeting as Ontario NDP unveils new interim leader
Ford holds cabinet meeting as Ontario NDP unveils new interim leader
© 2022 The Canadian Press
