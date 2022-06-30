Supercrawl organizers reveal 2022 music lineup amid early September return for Hamilton festival

Send this page to someone via email

Tim Baker, The Dirty Nil, Hamilton All-Stars, Sarah Harmer, Lido Pimienta and Charlotte Day Wilson are just some of the performers that will hit the stage when Supercrawl makes a full return to downtown Hamilton in the fall.

The marquee James Street North festival will occupy its traditional neighbourhood corridor for the first time since 2019 between Sept. 9 and 11.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The lineup for this year’s festival has just been released! For more details visit us online at https://t.co/3oomMRV8hw – Check out the announcement video: https://t.co/JzUCEhW1DY #supercrawl — Supercrawl (@supercrawl) June 30, 2022

The 2022 edition of Supercrawl will feature upwards of 40 musical acts along with its customary array of visual and performance artists.

“The arts sustained a lot of people through a challenging couple of years, and that connection was a lifeline for many of us, so it’s amazing to be able to celebrate artists again in this way — and to do so together, in person,” Supercrawl’s festival director Tim Potocic said in a lineup reveal event on Thursday.

The full musical lineup and can be seen on the Supercrawl website.

Further lineup reveals as well as detailed schedule information will follow in the weeks leading up to the festival.

Hamilton’s biggest arts and music festival has not run since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the event was “re-scoped” with a slate of special events that ran into early 2021, including a series of concerts held on top of the York Boulevard parkade in late September of 2020.

In recent years prior to COVID-19, Supercrawl has drawn somewhere in the neighbourhood of 250,000 visitors to James Street North during its run.