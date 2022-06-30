Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supercrawl organizers reveal 2022 music lineup amid early September return for Hamilton festival

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 11:31 am
An undated photo taken from Supercrawl in 2018. The major event will return to Hamilton's James Street North in September 2022. View image in full screen
An undated photo taken from Supercrawl in 2018. The major event will return to Hamilton's James Street North in September 2022. Supercrawl

Tim Baker, The Dirty Nil, Hamilton All-Stars, Sarah Harmer, Lido Pimienta and Charlotte Day Wilson are just some of the performers that will hit the stage when Supercrawl makes a full return to downtown Hamilton in the fall.

The marquee James Street North festival will occupy its traditional neighbourhood corridor for the first time since 2019 between Sept. 9 and 11.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 edition of Supercrawl will feature upwards of 40 musical acts along with its customary array of visual and performance artists.

Trending Stories

“The arts sustained a lot of people through a challenging couple of years, and that connection was a lifeline for many of us, so it’s amazing to be able to celebrate artists again in this way — and to do so together, in person,” Supercrawl’s festival director Tim Potocic said in a lineup reveal event on Thursday.

Read more: Sandra Oh, Donovan Bailey among dozens appointed to Order of Canada

The full musical lineup and can be seen on the Supercrawl website.

A 2022 Supercrawl poster revealing the more than 40 artists making an appearance at the fall festival on James Street North in Hamilton during an early September run. View image in full screen
A 2022 Supercrawl poster revealing the more than 40 artists making an appearance at the fall festival on James Street North in Hamilton during an early September run.

Further lineup reveals as well as detailed schedule information will follow in the weeks leading up to the festival.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton’s biggest arts and music festival has not run since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the event was “re-scoped” with a slate of special events that ran into early 2021, including a series of concerts held on top of the York Boulevard parkade in late September of 2020.

In recent years prior to COVID-19, Supercrawl has drawn somewhere in the neighbourhood of 250,000 visitors to James Street North during its run.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagJames Street North tagSupercrawl tagSarah Harmer tagtim potocic tagHamilton Supercrawl tagHamilton Concert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers