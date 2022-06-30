Winnipeg woman sought on two murder charges now in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman wanted in two unrelated murders who had been evading police has been arrested and charged.

Winnipeg police said Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is in custody facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the February killing of Heather Beardy, 26 and the death of 25-year-old Doris Trout on May 19.

Clifton had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Earlier this month, police picked up a second suspect in the Trout murder, Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27. Beaulieu also faces a second-degree murder charge.

While there’s no connection between the two homicides, in both cases Clifton is believed to have been acquaintances with the victims, and police said both victims were involved in the city’s drug subculture.

