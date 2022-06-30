Menu

Comments

Crime

Winnipeg woman sought on two murder charges now in custody

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 10:25 am
Leah Carol Clifton, 34, was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder. . View image in full screen
Leah Carol Clifton, 34, was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder. . Winnipeg Police Service

A Winnipeg woman wanted in two unrelated murders who had been evading police has been arrested and charged.

Winnipeg police said Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is in custody facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the February killing of Heather Beardy, 26 and the death of 25-year-old Doris Trout on May 19.

Clifton had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Read more: Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police

Earlier this month, police picked up a second suspect in the Trout murder, Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27. Beaulieu also faces a second-degree murder charge.

While there’s no connection between the two homicides, in both cases Clifton is believed to have been acquaintances with the victims, and police said both victims were involved in the city’s drug subculture.

