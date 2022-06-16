Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:23 pm
Click to play video: '‘A matter of getting her off the streets’: Investigators appeal for help locating homicide suspect' ‘A matter of getting her off the streets’: Investigators appeal for help locating homicide suspect
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg Police Service asked the public for help in locating Leah Carol Clifton, 34, of Winnipeg. Clifton is wanted for 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of Doris Lydia Trout. Clifton is also wanted for the homicide of Heather Beardy which occurred in the 400 block of Furby Street on February 2, 2022. Her whereabouts remain unknown at the time of this writing.

Police say they’ve made an arrest in the homicide of a woman killed at an Kennedy Street apartment last month, and say a second suspect in that case is also wanted in a previous slaying.
Doris Lydia Trout, 25, was found dead in a common area at an apartment in the 400 block of Kennedy Street May 19.

On Thursday police said one of two suspects identified in Trout’s killing has been arrested.

Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27, of Winnipeg, is charged with second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide' Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide
Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide – May 25, 2022

They say an arrest warrant for second-degree has been issued for a second suspect, Leah Carol Clifton, 34, of Winnipeg.

Police had already been searching for Clifton in connection to another woman’s death in February.

In March police announced Clifton was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder in the death of Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, who as found dead at an apartment on Furby Street Feb. 2.

Trending Stories

Amos Joe Kematch, 27, has previously also been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Beardy’s homicide.

Leah Carol Clifton, 34.
Leah Carol Clifton, 34. Winnipeg police handout

On Thursday police said Clifton is actively evading police and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Clifton is described as five feet six inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds with a medium build. She has a tattoo that says “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck. Police say Clifton is known to alter her appearance, including her hair colour.

Clifton is considered armed and dangerous, and police warn she should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Clifton’s whereabouts is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or 911.

Click to play video: '‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May' ‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May
‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May – May 17, 2022

 

 

