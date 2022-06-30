Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist killed after struck by vehicle: Huron County OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 8:35 am
At 9:50 p.m., police received a report of a cyclist that was struck by a vehicle east of Crediton on Crediton Road (Huron County Road 10). View image in full screen
At 9:50 p.m., police received a report of a cyclist that was struck by a vehicle east of Crediton on Crediton Road (Huron County Road 10). THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Huron County Wednesday night.

At 9:50 p.m., police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle east of Crediton on Crediton Road, also known as Huron County Road 10.

Read more: Stratford, Ont. police investigate smoke bomb set off as end of school year prank

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

According to an update the OPP West Region posted on Twitter, Crediton Road between Ausable Line and Airport Line was reopened as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagInvestigation tagFatal Collision tagCyclist tagHuron County tagroad closure tagCrediton Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers