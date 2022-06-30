Cyclist killed after struck by vehicle: Huron County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Huron County Wednesday night.

At 9:50 p.m., police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle east of Crediton on Crediton Road, also known as Huron County Road 10.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

According to an update the OPP West Region posted on Twitter, Crediton Road between Ausable Line and Airport Line was reopened as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.