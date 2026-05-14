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Consumer

20K Jeep Cherokees recalled because they could move when parked

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 10:35 am
1 min read
2019 Jeep Cherokee View image in full screen
FILE -- The 2019 Jeep Cherokee is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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Transport Canada has recalled more than 20,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs due to an issue impacting the power transfer unit on certain vehicles, meaning they could move even while parked in some cases.

“On certain vehicles, the power transfer unit (PTU) could become damaged and fail,” the recall reads. “If this happens, there could be a loss of power to the wheels and/or the vehicle could move when it’s parked and the parking brake isn’t applied.

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“A loss of power to the wheels or a parked vehicle that moves suddenly could create the risk of an injury and/or a crash.”

Transport Canada also states that the recall only applies to “certain vehicles equipped with a two-speed PTU.”

The affected vehicle and model years are Jeep Cherokees from 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

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The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada will notify affected owners in writing, also stating that the “corrective actions for this recall are under development.”

A similar recall was made by Fiat Chrysler last week in the U.S., as 61,711 Cherokee vehicles in that country were affected.

“A failed PTU may result in a loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash or injury,” according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

No injuries have been reported.

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