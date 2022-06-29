Toronto police hunt for man after metal sign thrown at person in Union Station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man after someone was assaulted with a broken metal sign at the beginning of June.

In a press release, Toronto police said they were called to Union Station at 7:30 a.m. on June 7 after reports of an assault.

Two men became involved in an altercation before one man entered the Bay Concourse and started to “cause a disturbance,” according to police.

The man took a metal sign, broke it and threw it at someone, hitting them in the back, police said.

He then fled the area.

Toronto police said the suspect is six feet tall with a medium build, 35 years old and clean-shaven. At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a red cap with a Canada national hockey logo, blue plaid jacket and blue/grey jeans.

He had grey shoes with an Asics logo and carried a green bag, police said.