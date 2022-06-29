Vancouver police investigate homicide after assault victim dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2022, after an assault victim died in hospital.

Investigators were called to the area of East 1st Avenue and Main Street around 4:30 p.m. on June 2 to reports of an assault, police said Wednesday.

Officers found Scott Carver, 56, at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries on June 14.

Police said a 61-year-old suspect, who they believe knew the victim, was arrested but charges have not yet been approved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

