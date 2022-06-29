Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigate homicide after assault victim dies in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 5:39 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2022, after an assault victim died in hospital.

Investigators were called to the area of East 1st Avenue and Main Street around 4:30 p.m. on June 2 to reports of an assault, police said Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Olympic Village stabbing

Officers found Scott Carver, 56, at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries on June 14.

Police said a 61-year-old suspect, who they believe knew the victim, was arrested but charges have not yet been approved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver's 6th homicide of 2022 – Jun 5, 2022

 

