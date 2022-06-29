Menu

Canada

RCMP in Rosthern, Sask. ask for help locating missing 52-year-old man

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 4:58 pm
clayton mandes View image in full screen
and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied Photo

Rosthern, Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 52-year-old man from Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP search for missing man, vehicle spotted on highway

Clayton Kelvin Mandes was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday leaving a business on Highway 212 on Beardy’s.

RCMP in Rosthern, Sask. ask for help locating missing 52-year-old man - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied Photo

He was heading north on Highway 11 in his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with Saskatchewan license plate 629 LJG.

Mandes was wearing a light grey T-shirt, Wrangler jeans and a Mandes Racing Team ball cap at the time.

He is described as five-foot-seven in height, approximately 198 punds with a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mandes is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400, 310-RCMP or their local police service.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Read more: Families remember their loved ones on MMIW National Awareness Day

Mandes’ family also asked anyone with information to call the BOCN incident command centre 639-212-7168.

“We want our dad, our son, my husband to know they love you. We need you no matter where you are. Call us. We just want to know you’re OK,” Mandes’ wife, Wendy, said on behalf of the family.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
