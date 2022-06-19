Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties say a man is missing, vehicle spotted on highway

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 6:12 am
Jordan Ross is missing since Friday morning. Police and volunteers are searching around the Grand Valley Campground near Brandon, Man.
Jordan Ross was last seen on Friday morning. Police and volunteers are searching around the Grand Valley Campground near Brandon, Man. RCMP Manitoba

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing man last seen near the Grand Valley Park campground close to Brandon Friday morning.

41-year-old Jordan Ross hasn’t been seen since 8:15 a.m. Friday when he’d left his home near the campground to do some work there.

Ross’s vehicle was later found parked on the shoulder of Highway 1 near the Assiniboine River.

Trending Stories

Friday night, volunteers on foot along with aircraft and Zodiac boats took part in the search. Saturday, it was expanded to include RCMP search and rescue, the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) and more volunteers, police said.

Ross is five-feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 lbs. He is bald, and has blue eyes. It is believed he left home wearing black ankle boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba tagmissing person tagMissing Man tagVolunteers tagBrandon tagHelp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers