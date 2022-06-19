Mounties say a man is missing, vehicle spotted on highway

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing man last seen near the Grand Valley Park campground close to Brandon Friday morning.

41-year-old Jordan Ross hasn’t been seen since 8:15 a.m. Friday when he’d left his home near the campground to do some work there.

Ross’s vehicle was later found parked on the shoulder of Highway 1 near the Assiniboine River.

Friday night, volunteers on foot along with aircraft and Zodiac boats took part in the search. Saturday, it was expanded to include RCMP search and rescue, the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) and more volunteers, police said.

Ross is five-feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 lbs. He is bald, and has blue eyes. It is believed he left home wearing black ankle boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519.

