Canada Day 2022: Celebrations getting underway as thousands expected to gather in Ottawa

Celebrations are getting underway for Canada Day in the nation’s capital after two years that saw Canadians marking the country’s birthday at home, or virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions remain high amid a significant police presence as thousands begin to gather in the streets of downtown Ottawa where residents continue to grapple with what police have acknowledged is “lingering trauma” from the convoy blockade earlier this year.

In normal years, Canada Day festivities draw thousands to the lawns and streets around Parliament Hill for concerts, fireworks and parties. COVID-19 forced celebrations to be held virtually in 2020 and 2021. This year, the party is back live and in person after two years of lockdowns, but it won’t be taking place against the familiar backdrop of the parliamentary precinct.

Instead, official celebrations will be based at LeBreton Flats, the festival grounds roughly a 20-minute walk west of Parliament Hill, as the parliamentary precinct battens down.

The daytime ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday and runs until 1 p.m., while the evening show starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., when the fireworks start.

Performers during the daytime show will include Chantal Kreviazuk, Gurdeep Pandher, Lisa LeBlanc, Tenille Townes, Sarahmee, DJ Shub, Kellie Loder, Sebastien Gaskin, Riit and Boogat.

The evening show will feature Charlotte Cardin, Walk Off The Earth, Salebarbes, Ariane Moffat, Sarahmee, Riit, Cindy Bedard, Sebastian Gaskin, Gurdeep Pandher, Johhny Reid, Tenille Arts, Neon Dreams, Samian and William Prince.

There’s also an official Canada Day playlist on Spotify and YouTube featuring music from the performers.

It isn’t yet clear whether the heavy police presence and shift in venue will impact the number of people heading downtown to join in the celebrations.

In some community forums such as the r/Ottawa sub-Reddit, some users have suggested they plan to get out of the city and worry about whether police will do enough to prevent another convoy blockade.

