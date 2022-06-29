Dog shot Tuesday outside Mountain Avenue home, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting of a pet dog on Mountain Avenue Tuesday evening.
Police said they were called to the 300 block of Mountain around 5 p.m., where a resident said the dog had been shot by two unknown suspects who fled the scene after the incident.
The dog was taken to a vet hospital for emergency care and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
