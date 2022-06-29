Menu

Crime

Dog shot Tuesday outside Mountain Avenue home, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 2:29 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting of a pet dog on Mountain Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Mountain around 5 p.m., where a resident said the dog had been shot by two unknown suspects who fled the scene after the incident.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries

The dog was taken to a vet hospital for emergency care and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Manitoba dog rescued after being shot multiple times with pellet gun' Manitoba dog rescued after being shot multiple times with pellet gun
Manitoba dog rescued after being shot multiple times with pellet gun – Feb 26, 2018
