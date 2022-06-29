Dog shot Tuesday outside Mountain Avenue home, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting of a pet dog on Mountain Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Mountain around 5 p.m., where a resident said the dog had been shot by two unknown suspects who fled the scene after the incident.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries

The dog was taken to a vet hospital for emergency care and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1:23 Manitoba dog rescued after being shot multiple times with pellet gun Manitoba dog rescued after being shot multiple times with pellet gun – Feb 26, 2018