Police seek suspect in alleged sex assault on Hamilton Mountain

Police say they’re looking for a man alleged to have grabbed a woman waiting for a bus in an early June incident on Hamilton Mountain.

Investigators revealed in statement on Wednesday the occurrence happened June 10 around 11 p.m. at a transit shelter on the east side of Upper James Street just south of Fennell Avenue.

“The suspect spoke with the victim for a brief time period before sexually assaulting her by grabbing her and then proceeded to jump on her,” Hamilton police (HPS) said in a release on Wednesday.

“The victim managed to fight the suspect off and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

Police say the man was not known to the female and described as between the ages of 20 and 30 wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front.

He also had a backpack with a green stripe down the middle and either grey or white sides.

The release comes a day after detectives updated a brutal attack on Barton Street early Monday that left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

HPS say there are no connections between the incidents that they are aware of.

Anyone with information on either case can contact Hamilton police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.