Crime

Hamilton police release photo of jacket worn by suspect in brutal attack on sex trade worker

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 28, 2022 4:47 pm
Investigators have released a photo of the jacket that they believe a suspect was wearing during a brutal sexual assault in Hamilton early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Investigators have released a photo of the jacket that they believe a suspect was wearing during a brutal sexual assault in Hamilton early Monday morning. Global News

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a brutal attack in Hamilton that has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Hamilton police say the 46-year-old woman was found in an alleyway off of Barton Street near Emerald Street early Monday morning suffering from serious injuries.

Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik with the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit said a witness saw the woman, whom he confirmed is a sex trade worker, enter the alley with a male suspect, and heard her screaming for help a short time later.

The man fled the scene on foot, heading west on Barton, but left behind his jacket — described as black and white with a NASA logo.

“We’re seeking assistance from the public to help identify this male,” said Berezuik.

Trending Stories

“We are getting some tips and some cooperation from the public. And for that, we’re grateful. But if you do know who this person is, we’re asking that you contact the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit.”

 

The nature and location of the woman’s injuries aren’t being revealed, but the attack has been designated as a sexual assault — one that is serious enough that she remains unresponsive and in critical condition in hospital.

“I think it’s important to note that that’s not anything that this woman did wrong,” added Berezuik, when asked by reporters about what message he might have for other sex workers in Hamilton.

“This wasn’t something that was to be expected … this should not have happened regardless.”

