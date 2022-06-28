Hamilton police release photo of jacket worn by suspect in brutal attack on sex trade worker

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a brutal attack in Hamilton that has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Hamilton police say the 46-year-old woman was found in an alleyway off of Barton Street near Emerald Street early Monday morning suffering from serious injuries.

Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik with the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit said a witness saw the woman, whom he confirmed is a sex trade worker, enter the alley with a male suspect, and heard her screaming for help a short time later.

The man fled the scene on foot, heading west on Barton, but left behind his jacket — described as black and white with a NASA logo.

Read more: Police say alleged sex assault in central Hamilton sent woman to hospital with serious injuries

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeking assistance from the public to help identify this male,” said Berezuik.

“We are getting some tips and some cooperation from the public. And for that, we’re grateful. But if you do know who this person is, we’re asking that you contact the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit.”

BREAKING:

Investigators release and confirm that the jacket worn by the suspect was the one pictured below.⬇️⬇️⬇️ #HamOnt https://t.co/XJwuM1XLO9 pic.twitter.com/cINe0jkEHh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 28, 2022

The nature and location of the woman’s injuries aren’t being revealed, but the attack has been designated as a sexual assault — one that is serious enough that she remains unresponsive and in critical condition in hospital.

“I think it’s important to note that that’s not anything that this woman did wrong,” added Berezuik, when asked by reporters about what message he might have for other sex workers in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

“This wasn’t something that was to be expected … this should not have happened regardless.”