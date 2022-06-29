‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Six B.C. police officers from Saanich and Victoria are still recovering Wednesday morning following a shooting at a bank in Saanich Tuesday.

“Yesterday in a terrible and violent act, three officers from Saanich and three from Victoria were injured in the line of duty, some with very serious injuries,” the mayors of Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria said in a statement Wednesday.

“When these kinds of actions happen, our police departments and our communities that support them are shaken to the core.”

Saanich police officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of armed suspects at the Bank of Montreal in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in the community north of Victoria.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police.

Police said two suspects were shot and killed at the scene.

“To the officers who were injured and to their families, our thoughts are with you and we are sending love as you move through the following days, weeks and months in recovery,” mayors Fred Haynes and Lisa Helps said in the statement.

“We are humbled by your service and we offer our heartfelt thanks for your courage as you stood in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.”

Beau Schultz, who lives nearby, said they were just getting out of the shower when they saw police officers outside their house.

“It started out very simply with just the two cops that I saw,” Schultz told Global News.

“What I saw next was two people leaving the bank and they were armed and they also, I don’t really know how to describe how they were dressed, but you could tell they were trying to conceal who they were.”

Helps and Haynes said they want all police officers to know the communities support them through this challenging time.

“In times like these we all pull together — boards, sworn officers, civilian staff and management. We stand beside each other and we take care of those most affected, including the psychological trauma of being involved in an incident like this.

“To the public, incidents like the one experienced by Saanich and VicPD remind all of us of the courage it takes to be a police officer and of the selfless service of all our officers as they serve our communities on a daily basis, not knowing what a shift might bring. Finding ways to show support in the coming days and weeks is really important and we encourage everyone to do so.”

Canadian officials and police departments also reached out on social media Tuesday, expressing their shock and dismay at what happened.

Like many people across the country, I am shocked and saddened by the violence in Saanich, British Columbia. I’m keeping the police officers who were injured in today’s shooting – and their colleagues who also rushed towards danger to keep people safe – in my thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 29, 2022

Please keep the bravery, sacrifice & heroism of our injured GVERT officers & all those who responded to today’s incident in your thoughts. #GVERT @SaanichPolice pic.twitter.com/P5sQMZHVyv — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 29, 2022

All of us @AbbyPoliceDept are thinking of our brothers & sisters @SaanichPolice and @vicpdcanada. Their officers displayed incredible courage today and put themselves in harms way to protect the community. Our thoughts & prayers are with the injured officers & their families. pic.twitter.com/SCB5jQfShl — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) June 29, 2022

Our hearts are with our friends & colleagues at #SaanichPolice as they deal with this tragic critical incident – #VPD is in contact with #SPD & available to assist in any way possible @SaanichPolice @SaanichPoliceA @saanich @VancouverPD pic.twitter.com/yVxHZcwz3T — Adam Palmer (@ChiefPalmer) June 28, 2022

Today we witnessed true courage under fire. Police Officers from @SaanichPolice and @vicpdcanada ran towards an active, violent threat, addressed it immediately, while putting themselves at great risk. This defines valour. May you all heal fully. #Saanich — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) June 29, 2022