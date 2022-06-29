Menu

Crime

N.S. woman charged with accessory to murder in killing of Treyvhon Bradshaw

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 10:52 am
Halifax Regional Police on scene of an early morning shooting on Gottingen Street. View image in full screen
Treyvhon Bradshaw was shot on Gottingen Street around 2:35 a.m. on March 18. Global News

Police have charged a second person in relation to the death of Treyvhon Bradshaw.

In a recent release, Halifax Regional Police said they arrested Jasyhia Watters, 25, and charged her with accessory to murder. She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of Treyvhon Bradshaw

Police found Bradshaw, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a weapons call on March 18 at the 2100 block of Gottingen Street. Bradshaw was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The death was ruled a homicide.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax police investigate homicide after fatal shooting on Gottingen Street

On June 13, police charged Makayle Skinner, 25, with first-degree murder.

Police have previously asked anyone with cell phone footage in the aftermath of the shooting to come forward. As well, at the end of April, they released photos of two persons of interest.

Read more: Photos of persons of interest in Halifax homicide of young man shared by police

Halifax Regional Police continue to ask for information in Bradshaw’s death.

First Degree Murder tagHalifax Homicide tagHalifax Murder tagAccessory to murder tagTreyvhon Bradshaw tagtreyvhon bradshaw homicide tag

