N.S. woman charged with accessory to murder in killing of Treyvhon Bradshaw

Police have charged a second person in relation to the death of Treyvhon Bradshaw.

In a recent release, Halifax Regional Police said they arrested Jasyhia Watters, 25, and charged her with accessory to murder. She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Police found Bradshaw, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a weapons call on March 18 at the 2100 block of Gottingen Street. Bradshaw was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The death was ruled a homicide.

On June 13, police charged Makayle Skinner, 25, with first-degree murder.

Police have previously asked anyone with cell phone footage in the aftermath of the shooting to come forward. As well, at the end of April, they released photos of two persons of interest.

Halifax Regional Police continue to ask for information in Bradshaw’s death.