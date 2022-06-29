Dangerous driving is on the rise in Ontario, CAA survey suggests

Send this page to someone via email

Dangerous driving behaviours are on the rise in Ontario, according to a new CAA survey.

In a news release issued Wednesday, CAA said the study, conducted by DIG Insights on behalf of CAA, indicates that 98 per cent of drivers in Ontario witnessed “unsafe driving behaviours” in the last year, which is up three per cent from the previous year.

“Ontario police services continue to report significant amounts of speeding, stunt and aggressive driving. Although the pandemic amplified the awareness, the issue was growing well before that,” said Michael Stewart of CAA South Central Ontario.

“Traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels could be the reason why we’re seeing this increase in unsafe driving.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most common behaviour observed was speeding, followed by aggressive driving, unsafe lane changes and distracted driving, the release said.

The survey also indicated that six per cent fewer drivers are feeling safe on Ontario roads, particularly on highways with limits of 100 km/h.

The release said that 58 per cent of drivers also admitted to dangerous driving; 43 per cent admitted to speeding, 17 per cent to distracted driving, eight per cent said they’ve made unsafe lane changes, and six per cent said they’ve driven aggressively.

“It can be nerve-wracking when you come across a driver who is behaving this way,” Stewart said.

“If you do come across a speeding or aggressive driver, the best thing you can do is stay calm, focus on your driving and do not engage with the other driver. If possible, drivers should safely pull over and call 911 if someone is driving erratically or you believe their behaviour could be an immediate danger to others.”

The survey also touched on the topic of speed cameras.

The release said one in three Ontario drivers indicated they try to avoid areas with photo radar and 43 per cent said they speed up after passing an area with a speed camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite that, most drivers agree that photo radar helps to deter speeding and said they believe the devices should be in school zones and community safety zones.