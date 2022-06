Send this page to someone via email

Police say two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after a collision involving a scooter and a car.

It happened near Des Meurons and Goulet Street Tuesday evening.

Police had shut down westbound Goulet between Des Meurons and ArchibaldĀ but it was reopened just after 10 p.m.

More to come..