Kingston East residents call for LaSalle Causeway construction to be delayed

Months of work on the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont., wrapped up last week, but more traffic disruptions are planned for later this year.

That construction, combined with road work along Highway 15, led to traffic slowdowns and gridlock, forcing east end residents to look for alternative routes and destinations.

“It’s just as easy for me to go to Gananoque, where I have less hassle with parking and traffic and everything else,” says Michael McKeown, an east end resident.

Public Services and Procurement Canada has announced another round of construction on the causeway starting in November, running through to April of next year. meaning motorists once again will be dealing with periods of only single-lane alternating traffic — but this time around, the causeway will be closed entirely on weekends.

News of the continued traffic issues has some residents calling for the work to be delayed until the Waaban Bridge is open.

“It’s such an important artery for anyone that lives on the base or east of the base,” says Roger Compton, another east end resident. “Get the other bridge open, then if you have to close (the causeway) that makes sense.”

“Doing the causeway work (while) the third crossing isn’t finished yet, is not quite the right time,” adds resident Rejean Robillard.

The area’s city councillor Ryan Boehme provided an email statement to Global News echoing the concerns of the residents.

“In the interest of the public good, that any further closures of the LaSalle Causeway should be postponed until the new Waaban crossing is open for use,” says Boehme.

Mayor Bryan Paterson says he has been in discussions with the federal government to see if the work on the LaSalle Causeway could be delayed.

“There shouldn’t be any more closures of the causeway until the third crossing is open,” says Paterson.

“That’s my position, that’s what I’ve communicated to the feds, so we’re going back and forth with them on that. Certainly that’s my expectation – that we can work out something.”

The city says the Waaban Bridge is expected to open for use at the end of this year.

