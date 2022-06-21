Menu

Canada

LaSalle Causeway construction project to halt weekend traffic

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'LaSalle Causeway construction project to halt weekend traffic' LaSalle Causeway construction project to halt weekend traffic
The LaSalle Causeway will undergo a rehabilitation project that will restrict weekend access to the bridge from November 2022 to May 2023.

Downtown Kingston is set to face congestion every weekend beginning in November.

That’s because the LaSalle Causeway is set to undergo a rehabilitation project.

The work will include a bridge deck replacement, trunnion bearing rehabilitation and counterweight rehabilitation.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. COVID assessment centre cuts hours for the summer

The contract for the project was awarded to Parsons Inc. of Ottawa on behalf of Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Construction is expected to be completed in April 2023, while the bridge itself won’t reopen until a month later in May.

Also, marine traffic will be barred from passing under the bridge for the duration of the project.

Vehicle traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane during the week, but no cars will be able to pass on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to access the bridge through a temporary sidewalk built alongside the existing bridge, but it’s expected to have some periodic closures.

