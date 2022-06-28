Evacuation alert issued for 40 properties in Harrison Mills, B.C. as river rises

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 40 properties along the Harrison River as water levels continue to rise.

Several areas of Harrison Mills west of Agassiz, B.C. are already experiencing minor flooding, the district said in its Tuesday notice. The recent heat has caused rapid snowmelt, which may cause additional overland flooding that poses a danger to health and safety, it said.

Impacted homes include 14800 Morris Valley Road; lots 17, 18 and 151 to 167 in Tapadera Estates at 14600 Morris Valley Road, and the Beach Camp properties of 46190, 46150, 46090 Lougheed Highway.

Several other parcels on the district’s map, along with the Harrison Bay RV Resort and Store, are also being asked to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for select properties in the Harrison Mills Area, Area C. Visit https://t.co/BsZonNX5Rw for more info. pic.twitter.com/3jmUD1QSBV — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) June 28, 2022

Impacted residents are asked to use extreme caution near all waterways and avoid the shore of the Harrison and Fraser rivers.

The district is also calling on residents to prepare for an evacuation order by designating an emergency meeting area, packing up essential items, arranging transportation and accommodation, and packing a bag with essential items, such as medication and documents.

Sandbags are currently available at the Morris Valley Road and Chehalis Forest Service Road, the North Fraser Fire Hall, and Laidlaw and Hunter Creek roads area.

An evacuation alert was also issued for several homes in the Harrison Mills area earlier this month.

The Harrison River is a tributary of the Fraser River, whose upper portion remains under a high streamflow advisory from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

