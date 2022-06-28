Saskatoon police makes arrests in two stolen vehicle cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and surrounding detachments worked together on two stolen vehicle incidents that resulted in arrests over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. when an SPS officer saw a Dodge RAM 1500 driving erratically near 20th and 1st avenues.

SPS Air Support tracked the vehicle as it left Saskatoon heading east on Highway 16.

RCMP was notified, and officers from Saskatoon, Lanigan, Humboldt and Watrous converged near Young, Sask., where the truck was reported.

The driver left the road, got the vehicle stuck in a field, and officers arrested the man.

It was later found that the truck was reported stolen from Rosthern. The man was wanted on warrants from Shellbrook and Blaine Lake, and police said the 32-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of evading police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The other incident happened early Monday morning around 2:30 a.m., when an SPS officer spotted a Dodge Nitro that was reported as stolen in Prince Albert.

The driver refused to stop for police and ran a red light at 22nd Street and Idylwyld Drive North.

SPS Air Support followed the vehicle, which sped out of the city on Highway 11 towards Warman.

Warman RCMP and Corman Park Police threw down tire deflation devices and disabled the car.

The driver, a 21-year-old Prince Albert woman, was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle found bear spray, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

Police said she is facing charges of dangerous driving, evading police, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin.

“These incidents are an example of how serious and potentially dangerous situations aren’t limited to the area within Saskatoon city limits,” said Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper.

“As is the case often, a successful conclusion is the direct result of our extensive training, coordinated policing and valuable partnerships.”

“The safe and successful arrests of these fleeing suspects were the result of seamless teamwork between Saskatoon RCMP, Lanigan RCMP, Humboldt RCMP, Watrous RCMP, CTSS, SPS and SPS Air One during the entirety of these incidents,” added Cooper.