Centre Wellington and Puslinch to share fire chief after reaching agreement

The Townships of Centre Wellington and Puslinch will be sharing the same fire chief.

An agreement between the two municipalities was reached that would see Centre Wellington Fire Chief Tom Mulvey also oversee the Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services.

It is a one-and-a-half year pilot project with the potential to extend it for another three years.

“This is an exciting partnership between two Wellington County municipalities,” said Centre Wellington Mayor Kelly Linton in a news release.

“Centre Wellington residents will see no reduction in services because of this mutually beneficial partnership.”

Puslinch Mayor James Seeley said, “The Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services are a proud important part of our community, now and into the future.

“Partnerships such as this are a great way to share resources, skills and experience, and for the long-term benefit of both communities.”