Fire

Centre Wellington and Puslinch to share fire chief after reaching agreement

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 5:15 pm
Centre Wellington will be sharing their Fire Chief with Puslinch Fire and Rescue. View image in full screen
Centre Wellington will be sharing their Fire Chief with Puslinch Fire and Rescue. Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue Facebook Page

The Townships of Centre Wellington and Puslinch will be sharing the same fire chief.

An agreement between the two municipalities was reached that would see Centre Wellington Fire Chief Tom Mulvey also oversee the Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services.

It is a one-and-a-half year pilot project with the potential to extend it for another three years.

Read more: Firefighter with serious injuries following crash in Elora, Ont., OPP say

“This is an exciting partnership between two Wellington County municipalities,” said Centre Wellington Mayor Kelly Linton in a news release.

“Centre Wellington residents will see no reduction in services because of this mutually beneficial partnership.”

Puslinch Mayor James Seeley said, “The Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services are a proud important part of our community, now and into the future.

“Partnerships such as this are a great way to share resources, skills and experience, and for the long-term benefit of both communities.”

