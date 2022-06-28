Menu

Canada

Former Liberal MPP Khalil Ramal enters London, Ont. mayoral race

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 8:55 am
On Monday. former Liberal MPP for London-Fanshawe Khalil Ramal announced that he will be joining London's mayoral race for the fall civic election on October 24. View image in full screen
On Monday. former Liberal MPP for London-Fanshawe Khalil Ramal announced that he will be joining London's mayoral race for the fall civic election on October 24. The Canadian Press/Mark Spowart

Former Liberal MPP Khalil Ramal is looking to make a political comeback. He announced on Monday he’ll be running for mayor of London in the fall civic election.

Ramal served as MPP for London-Fanshawe from 2003 to 2011 after being defeated by New Democrat Teresa Armstrong.

Read more: Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan enters London, Ont. mayoral race

In his announcement, he stressed his campaign will focus on affordability and attracting new jobs to London.

“I think London needs a person who has the experience in business, bringing investment and bring communities together in order to deal with those issues and take London to a brighter future by enhancing our ability to attract investors and business to the City of London to create more jobs,” Ramal said.

Story continues below advertisement

Aside from his political career, Ramal is a former teacher and small business owner with experience in software and telemedicine. He immigrated to Canada from Lebanon in 1989.

Trending Stories
“During my life, I’ve visited many different countries, [and] I’ve dealt with different businesses across Ontario, Canada, and across the world,” Ramal said. “I’ve got a lot of innovative ideas [and] I think I can help the City of London with them too.”

Read more: London, Ont. mayor Ed Holder announces retirement ahead of next municipal election

Last month, Mayor Ed Holder announced his retirement from politics and said he would not be seeking reelection.

“The opportunity to serve as mayor has truly been the honour of a lifetime. I’ve often said that mine is the best job anyone could ever hope to have, serving the greatest city in the world,” Holder said.

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan filed his nomination papers two days after Holder’s announcement.

Ramal is also entering the mayoral race alongside repeat candidates Sean O’Connell and Daniel Lenart.

Story continues below advertisement

Nominations are open until Aug. 19.

Civic elections will be held in all municipalities across the province on Oct. 24.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tagFall tagCivic Election tagMayoral Race tagMayor Of London tagLiberal MPP Khalil Ramal tag

