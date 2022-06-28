Former Liberal MPP Khalil Ramal enters London, Ont. mayoral race

Send this page to someone via email

Former Liberal MPP Khalil Ramal is looking to make a political comeback. He announced on Monday he’ll be running for mayor of London in the fall civic election.

Ramal served as MPP for London-Fanshawe from 2003 to 2011 after being defeated by New Democrat Teresa Armstrong.

In his announcement, he stressed his campaign will focus on affordability and attracting new jobs to London.

“I think London needs a person who has the experience in business, bringing investment and bring communities together in order to deal with those issues and take London to a brighter future by enhancing our ability to attract investors and business to the City of London to create more jobs,” Ramal said.

Aside from his political career, Ramal is a former teacher and small business owner with experience in software and telemedicine. He immigrated to Canada from Lebanon in 1989.

“During my life, I’ve visited many different countries, [and] I’ve dealt with different businesses across Ontario, Canada, and across the world,” Ramal said. “I’ve got a lot of innovative ideas [and] I think I can help the City of London with them too.”

Last month, Mayor Ed Holder announced his retirement from politics and said he would not be seeking reelection.

“The opportunity to serve as mayor has truly been the honour of a lifetime. I’ve often said that mine is the best job anyone could ever hope to have, serving the greatest city in the world,” Holder said.

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan filed his nomination papers two days after Holder’s announcement.

Ramal is also entering the mayoral race alongside repeat candidates Sean O’Connell and Daniel Lenart.

Nominations are open until Aug. 19.

Civic elections will be held in all municipalities across the province on Oct. 24.