Crime

Man rushed to hospital following Toronto shooting: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 9:41 pm
Police on the scene. View image in full screen
Police on the scene. Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto on Monday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to Sunny Glenway in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard around 8:39 p.m.

Toronto police arrived to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police identify victim of Friday night shooting

Police said the suspect is a man who wore all black during the incident. He fled the area by foot, according to Toronto police.

Police are appealing to the public for witnesses and video footage.

